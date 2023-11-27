October London LIVE in Concert at Warehouse Live Midtown: March 1st

October London has come a long way from his early days in South Bend, Indiana. Though from a musical family, he never dreamed of being a singer as a child. Still, the soulful voice inside him could not be contained. October London’s rich voice channels the greats of classic soul and R&B while adding his own modern style — uniting the old with the new in a way that’s fresh, exciting, and relevant to today’s struggles.

