October London LIVE in Concert at Warehouse Live Midtown: March 1st

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: Warehouse Live Midtown
- Address: 2600 Travis St Suite 200, Houston, Texas, 77006
- Web: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/october-london/577511?afflky=RiseRooftop
October London has come a long way from his early days in South Bend, Indiana. Though from a musical family, he never dreamed of being a singer as a child. Still, the soulful voice inside him could not be contained. October London’s rich voice channels the greats of classic soul and R&B while adding his own modern style — uniting the old with the new in a way that’s fresh, exciting, and relevant to today’s struggles.
