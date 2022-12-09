New Jack City Live at The Hobby Center January 13-15th

- Date/time: January 13th to January 15th
- Venue: The Hobby Center
- Phone: (713) 315-2525
- Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
Set to the soundtrack of some of the most classic songs from the film, New Jack City Live will give audiences across the nation an opportunity to experience classical theater storytelling of their favorite 90s movie that can only be experienced the Je’Caryous way… live on stage.
Starring Allen Payne, Treach, Big Daddy Kane, Gary Dourdan and Flex Alexander.