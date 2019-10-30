Back To Events

Metro by T-Mobile Holla-Day Grab Bag

Metro by T-Mobile Holla-Day Giveaway
  • Date/time: November 1st to November 24th

Join Madd Hatta at Metro by T-Mobile for your chance to win a piece of $1,000 bucks in Holla-Day Grab Bag Gift Card Giveaways. During the two hours, Hatta will give away as many as “50” gift cards, $10, $25, $50 and $100 gift cards will be up for grabs!  Here are the locations and Dates for your chance to win:

  • Friday November 1st 1805 Garth Road in Baytown
  • Saturday, November 9th 8602 Broadway Street
  • Saturday, November 16th -22635 Morton Ranch Road in Katy
  • Saturday, November 23rd- 8530 West Bellfort in Southwest Houston
