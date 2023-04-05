Back To Events

Lighthouse Church Easter Service “There is Room” w/ Special Guest Tamela Mann

Easter Sunday 2023 Lighthouse Church
  • Date/time: April 9th
  • Venue: George R. Brown Convention Center
  • Address: 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas, 77010
  • Web: More Info
Source: General / Radio One

Easter Sunday Service with Special Guest Tamela Mann at George R. Brown Convention Center 10AM CST

Join us April 9,2023 at 10am CST for our Easter Sunday Worship Experience with special guest Tamela Man. Service will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Address 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

