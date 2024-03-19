Let’s Get Real About Financial Empowerment: Join ‘Real Men Real Talk: Dollars And Sense’ March 23

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: Greenhouse Intl Church
- Address: 200 West Greens, Houston, Texas, 77067
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-men-real-talk-dollars-sense-tickets-806645106227
Join the African American Male Wellness Agency on Saturday March 23, 10 AM, at Greenhouse Intl Church, for our next Real Men Real Talk, as we identify a pathway to financial empowerment and freedom at: “Real Men Real Talk: Dollars & Sense”!
This FREE event will inspire you to unlock your potential with expert-led seminars on budgeting, investing, and entrepreneurship, with hands-on interactive workshops, and networking opportunities and a highly anticipated panel discussion, “Making Dollars Make Sense: Financial Empowerment Strategies for Black Men.”
If you’re ready to redefine your financial destiny and make an impact, click the link below to reserve your space today, and let’s make financial independence a reality together.
Your future is calling. Answer it at “Real Men Real Talk: Dollars & Sense.”
