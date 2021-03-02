iWork Spring 2021 is a virtual two-day hiring event designed to provide hope, build community, and connect job seekers with long-term employment. As our nation continues to heal from the devastating impact of COVID-19, our focus is on Bridging the Skills Gap in America and getting the frontlines back to work. Join us on April 28 – 29 for sessions with key leaders of essential businesses, virtual one-on-one meetings with employers, practice interviews, group coaching, private prayer sessions, and more.

https://workfaith.swoogo.com/iworkspring2021

Also On 97.9 The Box: