Houston Own Main Event: Home 5 Battle Rap Competition Aug 26th

- Date/time: Aug 26
- Venue: Houston Bar Code
- Address: 2020 Leeland St, Houston, Texas, 77003
- Web: https://www.houstonbarcode.net/
The 5th installment to one of Houston Bar Code’s BIGGEST events H.O.M.E 5 (Houston’s Own Main Events) Hosted by URL.
