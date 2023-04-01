Hip-Hop Easter at The R.O.C.K.!

- Date/time: April 9th
- Venue: The R.O.C.K. Church
- Address: 4101 Broadway Street, Houston, Texas, 77087
- Web: More Info
Experience an incredible line-up of some of gospel music’s finest hip-hop artists for Easter Sunday! We have put together an incredible line-up of talented hip-hop artists to provide an unforgettable musical experience for all.
