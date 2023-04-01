Back To Events

Hip-Hop Easter at The R.O.C.K.!

The R.O.C.K. Church Hip-Hop Easter Celebration
  • Date/time: April 9th
  • Venue: The R.O.C.K. Church
  • Address: 4101 Broadway Street, Houston, Texas, 77087
Experience an incredible line-up of some of gospel music’s finest hip-hop artists for Easter Sunday! We have put together an incredible line-up of talented hip-hop artists to provide an unforgettable musical experience for all.

