Free Entertainment, Screenings, Vendors PLUS More April 27 at U of H

Saturday, April 27th at 7 AM at the University of Houston for FREE Health Screenings, Vendors, Live Entertainment, and FREE Family Friendly FUN!

Since 2004, The African American Male Wellness Agency (The AA Wellness Agency) has produced a 5K Walk & Run (The Walk) in over 15 cities as an awareness campaign to spotlight the fact that Black Men die on average 12 years earlier than their white counterparts. For 20 years, the AA Wellness Agency has worked to save Black men’s lives, close the health gap and help Black men to live longer from preventable diseases.

The heartbeat of each walk initiative is our health screenings where we screen for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, HIV, STD/STI and prostate cancer for men who may not be seeing the doctor regularly. We help men understand that through prevention they can live longer.

Our mantra is for them to know their numbers, get moving and visit the doctor annually. The Walk is attended by over 100,000 people annually made up of men, women and children. All are able to participate in the walk and health screenings for free.