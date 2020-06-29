CLOSE
Entertainment News
Dr. Dre's Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, has filed for a divorce.

On Monday, Young filed and listed irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the separation. Young–who was previously married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt–is also seeking spousal support and sources close to the family say there was no prenuptial agreement between the two.

The two tied the knot on May 25, 1996 and have two adult children together.

TMZ reached out to Dr. Dre for a statement but the rapper/music producer had no comment at the time.

Source: TMZ 

dr. dre

