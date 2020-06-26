CLOSE
Morehouse College Cancels All Fall Sports

Howard University defeats Morehouse College 30 - 27 in the AT&T Nation's Football Clossic

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morehouse College has decided to cancel all fall sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter from Morehouse President, David A. Thomas said the school has decided not to participate in intercollegiate athletic competition with the NCAA or the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) this upcoming Fall.

Sports that will be affected are cross country and football, but Winter and Spring sports will not be cancelled. Thomas said this was not an easy decision and that he hopes this will allow students to return safely to campus in August.

Just this week Georgia has seen the COVID-19 make a resurgence over the past few weeks and reported cases are the highest its been since the beginning of the outbreak.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter from Morehouse College

