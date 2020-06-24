CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Second Baby

Teyana Taylor’s baby number two is on the way and she will have a special delivery just like her big sister Junie!

The singer revealed in an interview with Nick Cannon that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu.

After having her first child at home on accident, Taylor says she was unsure about going to the hospital the second time around.

“Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby,” she said.

Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their “Badoula.”

Teyana Taylor recently released a video for “Wake Up Love” off her current album featuring her husband Iman where she first revealed her baby bump.

Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. is growing up before our very eyes. It seems just like yesterday that the 3-year-old was born. She’s full of personality like her parents, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. While it says that kids look like both parents, in photos, Iman is a spitting image of Teyana Taylor. It’s uncanny how alike they look and you can’t deny that’s her baby! Keep scrolling to see 10 times these two looked like twins!  

  

