Watch Slim Thug’s “Vet” Video [NEW MUSIC]

Quarantine means nothing to a Boss.

Still advocating for people to wear their masks as the pandemic gets crazier, Slim Thug lets us inside his home studio and plenty of classic archive footage from the early days, his Hogg Life documentarians more. “Vet” is Slim in a refined element, flowing over soul samples and letting it be known he’s coming to own Texas, owning necklaces were things he occupied his time with a decade ago.

Watch the DJ Young Samm directed video for “Vet” below. Thug Life from the Big Boss of the Nawf is out now.

RELATED: Slim Thug Drops His ‘Thug Life’ Album [LISTEN]

 

