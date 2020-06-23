CLOSE
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching Products Overseas

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.

In this photo illustration Johnson & Johnson logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Weeks after protestors have taken to the streets to fight for Black Lives, companies such as Quaker Oats and their Aunt Jemima syrup have been taking an about-face with their products. Johnson & Johnson is following suit.

According to NPR, Johnson & Johnson recently announced that they are halting the production of two of their most popular skin lightening products sold overseas.

“Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our Neutrogena and Clean & Clear dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement emailed to NPR about the products mostly sold in Asia and the Middle East. “This was never our intention – healthy skin is beautiful skin.”

Apparently, the ads for the products were labeled and marketed as dark spot reducers, along with promoting “fairer & brighter skin” and  “doubles your skin’s whitening power.”

The Neutrogena serum and the Clean & Clear cream only make up less than 1 percent of the company’s global sales.

“For a short while products may still appear on a limited number of in-store shelves as stock runs through,” a representative stressed. “We will no longer produce or ship the product line.”

Johnson & Johnson Voluntarily Recalls Baby Powder For Asbestos Contamination

In terms of Johnson & Johnson news stateside, the company has faced another blow, in the courts.

Reuters reported that “a Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected the company’s bid to throw out a jury verdict in favor of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products.” However, the court decided to reduce the damages award $4.69 billion to $2.12 billion.

This particular case is one of 19,000 lawsuits of women, many Black, claiming that the chemicals in the baby powder have caused cancer because of asbestos. As Reuters noted, the company announced on May 19 that they would no longer sell the talc in the U.S. and in Canada.

Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching Products Overseas  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

