Raven-Symone´ Reveals She Is A Married, Shares Photo With Wife [LOOK]

Raven-Symone´ is a married woman.

The actress, activist and TV personality shared the news on her Instagram with a joyous snap of her and her bride, Miranda Maday.

Along with the photo, she wrote a sweet message expressing her happiness over finding her partner:

I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!!

No word on how the long the two have been dating. The last person Raven had been tied to dating publicly was AZmarie Livingston.

Congratulations Raven and Miranda!

