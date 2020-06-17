CLOSE
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Being Sued For “Black Effect” Spoken Word Intro

Bey and Jay might have to cut the check.

As Beyoncé And Jay-Z continue to amplify the voice of the voiceless they need to answer for some vocals. They are accused of using someone’s talent without compensation.

TMZ is reporting that the star couple is now facing a lawsuit over their surprise 2018 album Everything Is Love. According to the report their team leaned on Dr. L’Antoinette Stines to source dancers for a video that promoted their tour. She says she fulfilled her obligations regarding booking the talent and was then asked to speak on her views on love. Her talk was recorded for promotional purposes for the aforementioned video.

When asked “Can you tell us about love?” she started by saying “Hmm, well there’s love of children, love of self, love of God, love of a partner – and all of them have a different shape. But all of them is the same in the end: It’s about sensitivity, it’s about passion, it’s about unconditional giving of self to another person”. Stines also added some depth by touching on love for humanity. “That’s the love that is right now needed most, but in everything, in all of that love, there is a soul.”

Fast forward a couple of months later and her discourse was the first minute of the duo’s “Black Effect” track. After her speech, Jay-Z starts rapping his verse. Stines says that The Carters never got her formal approval to use her likeness on the track thus she is seeking financial compensation as the contract she signed during the filming was only for the promotional trailer. You can listen to the song below.

