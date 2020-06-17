CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Atlanta Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Had Record Of Misconduct Complaints

Garrett Rolfe was also cited for using excessive force among the dozen complaints.

Protests Continue In Atlanta After Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

More details are emerging regarding the murder of Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks. It has since come out that the officer that fired the fatal shot had a record of misconduct violations filed against him.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shared in a new report that former Atlanta PD officer Garrett Rolfe was slapped with a dozen misconduct violations, including excessive use of force.

Rolfe, 27, was a seven-year veteran of the force and was reprimanded in 2017 for a use of force with a firearm violation, the only such occurrence on his record.  Among the 12 complaints, all but three were dismissed after internal investigations were launched.

AJC added in its reporting that the officer who arrived on the scene first, Devin Brosnan, did not have a disciplinary record.

Photo: Getty

Atlanta Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Had Record Of Misconduct Complaints  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Atlanta Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Had Record…
 3 hours ago
06.17.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…
 3 hours ago
06.17.20
Lecrae States He ‘Wasn’t OK’ With White Pastor’s…
 4 hours ago
06.17.20
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’…
 7 hours ago
06.17.20
Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting…
 8 hours ago
06.17.20
J. Cole
J. Cole Responds To Backlash Over “Snow On…
 9 hours ago
06.17.20
10 items
Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
14 items
White Pastor Tells Lecrae Slavery Was A “Blessing”,…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Jay-Z Demands That Charges Be Dropped Against Charleston…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
16 items
NYPD Falsely Claimed Shake Shack Spiked Their Drinks…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
15 items
Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
15 items
‘Madden 21’ Official Gameplay Trailer Arrives [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Photos
Close