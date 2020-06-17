CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting Her While Being Stalked

It’s no secret that the police abusing their power can be weaponized against any person. But Black people, in particular, are disproportionately affected by the abuse. And while you might assume that socio-economic status would influence the likelihood of said abuse, that is not the case.

No one is exempt.

Singer and legend, Anita Baker recently shared her experiences with the police when she called them for assistance years ago.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yesterday, on Twitter, Baker shared her experience with two White men who stalked her all summer long. She shared that for three days, the two men followed her from her hotel to the performance venues insisting that she sign their album cover. The men claimed they loved her but Baker said, “That’s Not love. Stalking is a crime. #Boundaries #Strangers.” The stalking culminated with one of the men trying to enter her home.

In an attempt to protect herself, Baker tried to obtain a concealed weapons permit. But things didn’t work out in her favor.

Not only was the man not charged. In response to her seeking answers from another source, the police ticketed Baker.

The singer said this happened years about “But, the query is the same?… Who can you call when those designated to help you, actually abuse you?”

In another tweet, she said, “Everyone has a story re: the system and how it fails the same demographic, over and over. No one is immune. Things happen to us all…Question is #WhoYaGonCall?”

Someone asked Ms. Baker if a stalker actually had to make physical contact with someone before they could press charges.

A Twitter user wrote, “I’ve heard multiple times that law enforcement can’t do anything about a stalker until they actually touch you. That’s crazy.”

Baker responded, “Not. True. You just have to have proof: of them stealing/manipulating you mail, cell phone pics f that “same person”…everywhere you go. I had proof. 1 was arrested. Charged. Prosecuted. #GodIsAble.” 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Anita Baker: BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Anita Baker: BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Anita Baker: BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient [PHOTOS]

Anita Baker: BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient [PHOTOS]

Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting Her While Being Stalked  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’…
 5 hours ago
06.17.20
Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting…
 6 hours ago
06.17.20
J. Cole
J. Cole Responds To Backlash Over “Snow On…
 6 hours ago
06.17.20
10 items
Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored…
 21 hours ago
06.16.20
Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET…
 22 hours ago
06.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive…
 22 hours ago
06.16.20
14 items
White Pastor Tells Lecrae Slavery Was A “Blessing”,…
 22 hours ago
06.16.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Jay-Z Demands That Charges Be Dropped Against Charleston…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
16 items
NYPD Falsely Claimed Shake Shack Spiked Their Drinks…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
15 items
Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
15 items
‘Madden 21’ Official Gameplay Trailer Arrives [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Tease Collaboration Project,…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Gucci Mane Says He Is Leaving Atlantic Records,…
 2 days ago
06.16.20
Photos
Close