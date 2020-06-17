CLOSE
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral

The film director announced that he will even be paying for the future college educations of the Rayshard's four children 13, 8, 2, and 1. 

Source: NBC / Getty

Say what you want about Tyler Perry’s shows and movies, but when it matters most, he steps up when need be.

People Magazine is reporting that Perry will cover the funeral expenses of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who was viciously gunned down by Atlanta PD Friday, June 12.  A source close to the family told People that Perry “spoke to Rayshard’s family and wanted to do something to help.”

Perry, who owns a film and television studio in Atlanta, also announced that he would help further ensure that the education of Brooks’ children will be taken care of. The film director announced that he will even be paying for the future college educations of the Rayshard’s four children 13, 8, 2, and 1.

Perry also revealed on Instagram that he spoke with Floyd’s family telling his followers they are adamant that people continue to protest peacefully.

Perry is the latest Black celebrity to open up their wallets, Floyd Mayweather covered the George Floyd’s funeral costs. Donald Trump’s homie, Kanye West, donated money to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Brooklyn’s own Barbra Streisand gifted George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, valuable shares in Disney stock.

This isn’t the first time the Madea creator has financially helped out a family. In 2019,  Perry paid the rent and covered funeral expenses for Tynesha Evans, who was fatally shot outside of a bank.

Salute to Tyler Perry for always stepping up to the plate when he can.

Photo: NBC / Getty

Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

