CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Keep your hands to yourselves, people

Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Faith Evans is off the hook. The domestic violence charges against the R&B singer have been dismissed, mostly because Stevie J wasn’t going to testify against her.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is declining to prosecute the “You Used To Love Me” singer because Stevie J, the alleged victim and her husband, has declined to cooperate.

Last month, Faith got pinched after getting into a heated argument at their home that allegedly turned violent. It was reportedly Stevie J who called the cops (okay, so he is kind of a snitch), but he supposedly only wanted her removed from the home, not arrested.

However, the cops had to take Faith in after they noticed scratches on reality TV star Stevie J’s arms.

In light of current events, he certainly won’t ever be doing that again. Despite rumors that there is trouble in their marriage, the couple is insisting that is not the case and that they are still happily together.

Marriage counseling, keep your hands to yourselves and no cops, please.

Late last year, Stevie J was granted primary custody of his child with fellow reality star Joseline Hernandez.

 

 

 

Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

faith evans

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Families Of Robert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch Push…
 5 hours ago
06.15.20
LisaRaye McCoy Responds To Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Shot,…
 5 hours ago
06.15.20
Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed
 6 hours ago
06.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan…
 6 hours ago
06.15.20
Barbra Streisand Buys George Floyd’s Daughter Disney Stock
 7 hours ago
06.15.20
Beyoncé Pens Letter To Kentucky Attorney General Urging…
 7 hours ago
06.15.20
16 items
Meek Mill Caped For B. Simone, Twitter Tells…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
19 items
Happy Obama Day: Internet Celebrates Last Real President…
 1 day ago
06.14.20
"The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" - Fixed Show
Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part…
 2 days ago
06.13.20
15 items
Raise It Up: Rap Fans Celebrate The 20th…
 2 days ago
06.14.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…
 2 days ago
06.13.20
Snoop Dogg Recalls Visiting The Notorious B.I.G. After…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Da Brat Says She Feels “Free” After Opening…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Congrats! Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In ‘Wake…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Nick Minaj Twerks & Rocks Pasties In “Trollz”…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Photos
Close