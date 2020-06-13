CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Paul Wall & Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee To Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

Paul Wall - Dub Car Show

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls

Paul Wall is teaming up with Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee for a “For The People” COVID-19 testing site on Saturday (June 13). The site will be located at 3000 Jensen Dr and testing will take place from 10 AM to 5PM.

Joining Paul and the Jackson-Lee are Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince, Ronda Prince, Pretty Girls Rock, the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation & many others.  There is no cost to be tested and no pre-registration is needed.

“If you’ve been protesting and marching for justice, come and get tested,” Jackson Lee said.

View this post on Instagram

See u tomorrow. Come get tested #covid19

A post shared by Paul Wall The Po Up Poet (@paulwallbaby) on

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

coronavirus , paul wall

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Snoop Dogg Recalls Visiting The Notorious B.I.G. After…
 19 hours ago
06.12.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 22 hours ago
06.12.20
Da Brat Says She Feels “Free” After Opening…
 23 hours ago
06.12.20
Congrats! Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In ‘Wake…
 24 hours ago
06.12.20
Nick Minaj Twerks & Rocks Pasties In “Trollz”…
 1 day ago
06.12.20
25 items
Here Are The Games Coming To Sony’s PS5
 2 days ago
06.11.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…
 2 days ago
06.11.20
Andre 3000 Launches 13 Limited-Edition T-Shirts To Benefit…
 2 days ago
06.11.20
NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Quits Over Removing Confederate…
 2 days ago
06.11.20
10 items
10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From…
 2 days ago
06.11.20
7 items
These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To…
 3 days ago
06.11.20
A&E Reality Cop Show ‘Live PD’ Says It…
 3 days ago
06.10.20
Travis Scott Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over “Highest…
 3 days ago
06.10.20
Russell Westbrook To Produce Docuseries About The Destruction…
 3 days ago
06.10.20
Allen Iverson Is Set To Collect A 32…
 3 days ago
06.10.20
‘Cops’ Canceled By The Paramount Network After 33…
 3 days ago
06.10.20
Photos
Close