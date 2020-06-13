Paul Wall & Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee To Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

Paul Wall is teaming up with Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee for a “For The People” COVID-19 testing site on Saturday (June 13). The site will be located at 3000 Jensen Dr and testing will take place from 10 AM to 5PM.

Joining Paul and the Jackson-Lee are Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince, Ronda Prince, Pretty Girls Rock, the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation & many others. There is no cost to be tested and no pre-registration is needed.

“If you’ve been protesting and marching for justice, come and get tested,” Jackson Lee said.

