CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Bar 5015 Explodes Near Museum District

An explosion rocked Third Ward Friday morning (June 12) causing debris to fly into neighboring yards, houses and businesses.

The explosion appeared to originate from Bar 5015 around 4:45 AM. The popular establishment had recently undergone renovations and was set to be a key part of Sunday Fundays in the city.

No injuries have been reported at this time and authorities said this was possibly a gas explosion and have limited details.

This is a developing story.

bar 5015

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
25 items
Here Are The Games Coming To Sony’s PS5
 15 hours ago
06.11.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…
 18 hours ago
06.11.20
Andre 3000 Launches 13 Limited-Edition T-Shirts To Benefit…
 23 hours ago
06.11.20
NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Quits Over Removing Confederate…
 1 day ago
06.11.20
10 items
10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From…
 1 day ago
06.11.20
7 items
These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To…
 2 days ago
06.11.20
A&E Reality Cop Show ‘Live PD’ Says It…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Travis Scott Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over “Highest…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Russell Westbrook To Produce Docuseries About The Destruction…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Allen Iverson Is Set To Collect A 32…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
‘Cops’ Canceled By The Paramount Network After 33…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
15 items
B. Simone Says She Can’t Date A Man…
 3 days ago
06.10.20
J. Cole Reacts To Minneapolis City Council Vote…
 3 days ago
06.09.20
NYPD Cop Charged With Assault For Shoving Protestor…
 3 days ago
06.09.20
13 items
Black Owned Hair Care Company Resource List Reveals…
 3 days ago
06.09.20
50 Cent Has Released A ‘Power’ Hand Sanitizer
 4 days ago
06.08.20
Photos
Close