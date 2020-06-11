CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Quits Over Removing Confederate Flags

With NASCAR promoting diversity in the sport, standing with Black Americans and banning the Confederate Flag at events, Ciccarelli has apparently seen enough.

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

NASCAR introduced plans to promote diversity within the sport, giving drivers like Bubba Wallace opportunities to not only flourish on the track but also take a stand for social justice. A white driver who expressed discomfort over NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate Flag and allowing peaceful protesting has motivated him to quit the sport.

As reported by CBS Sports, Ciccarelli, a 50-year-old racer from Ellicot City, Md., voiced his frustrations in a Facebook post stating that he would quit NASCAR after the 2020 season due to the organization’s embrace of kneeling during the National Anthem, and the ban on flying of the Confederate Flag, long seen a symbol of hate and division among African-Americans.

From Ciccarelli’s Facebook page:

Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f—ing one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!

Ciccarelli’s stance on the so-called politics entering NASCAR sound just as tone-deaf and lacking in understanding similarly to those made by Drew Brees in regards to kneeling during the flying of the American flag.

Ciccarelli races part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series division, with just one top-10 finish and neither wins or poles.

Photo: Getty

NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Quits Over Removing Confederate Flags  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

NASCAR

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
25 items
Here Are The Games Coming To Sony’s PS5
 8 hours ago
06.11.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…
 11 hours ago
06.11.20
Andre 3000 Launches 13 Limited-Edition T-Shirts To Benefit…
 16 hours ago
06.11.20
NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Quits Over Removing Confederate…
 17 hours ago
06.11.20
10 items
10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From…
 20 hours ago
06.11.20
7 items
These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To…
 1 day ago
06.11.20
A&E Reality Cop Show ‘Live PD’ Says It…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Travis Scott Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over “Highest…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Russell Westbrook To Produce Docuseries About The Destruction…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Allen Iverson Is Set To Collect A 32…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
‘Cops’ Canceled By The Paramount Network After 33…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
15 items
B. Simone Says She Can’t Date A Man…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
J. Cole Reacts To Minneapolis City Council Vote…
 3 days ago
06.09.20
NYPD Cop Charged With Assault For Shoving Protestor…
 3 days ago
06.09.20
13 items
Black Owned Hair Care Company Resource List Reveals…
 3 days ago
06.09.20
50 Cent Has Released A ‘Power’ Hand Sanitizer
 3 days ago
06.08.20
Photos
Close