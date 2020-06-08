What To Know About Attending George Floyd’s Public Viewing Today

Today and tomorrow will be the final memorial services for George Floyd. Floyd had a public memorial service in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday (June 4) and another on Saturday (June 6) in his birthpalce of Raeford, North Carolina.

In Floyd’s hometown, hundreds are expected to attend the public viewing on Monday for Floyd, the Third Ward native and former Screwed Up Click member whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked weeks of global protests.

The viewing will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise (13950 Hillcroft Ave.). Organizers of the viewing say only 20 to 30 people will be allowed inside the church due to social distancing guidelines. Attendees have been asked to wear face masks as well as gloves. Anyone who is walking into the church will have to pass through a metal detector and a temperature screening. No bags will be allowed inside.

In a video message, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged visitors to spread out their arrival times to help avoid large crowds.

Those attending the memorial have been asked to park at two nearby church lots for shuttles. The FountainLife Center (14083 S. Main St.) and Kingdom Builders Center (6011 W. Orem Dr.) Those driving should expect delays and allow for extra time.

The University of Houston has also canceled Monday classes so students could have a chance to attend the viewing. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill are planning to meet privately with Floyd’s family to offer condolences.

