Kodak Black Claims Marshalls Violated His Rights By Releasing Perp Photo To Press

Yes Kodak Black is still around and kicking, and he now says that officials exposed his privacy.
As exclusively reported by Bossip the Florida rapper continues to serve time behind bars. On November 13, 2019 he formally turned himself in to authorities and began serving his 46-month sentence. Since then he has claimed that the law has not exactly provided him a fair shot as an United States citizen. According to the report, the man now known as Bill Kapri filed a federal lawsuit against United States Marshals Service Chief Mark O’Loughlin. The accusation alleges that the serviceman purposely tried to defame him.
We just heard from fellow inmates at Max. Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @kodakblack treatment. He couldn't call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time. Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object, Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said "you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive". We have notified his counsel @lawronin and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI
In May 2019 the “Zeze” rapper was under arrest at a Miami-Dade County police station when O’Loughlin took a photo of him. Kodak was shown cuffed behind his back while sitting wearing a velour outfit paired with his signature jewelry. His lawyer claims the photo had nothing to do with the investigation nor was the formal mugshot. To add insult to injury the visual in question surprinsingly landed on the desk of a local reporter who then shared it with the world via Twitter. “Just obtained photo of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight” wrote Brian Entin.
Kodak says the leak violated his constitutional rights and is seeking a payout. The federal courts has yet to formally respond to the filing.
Photo: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
