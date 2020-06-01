CLOSE
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt To Stop Nationwide Riots

US-TRUMP-MINORITIES-POLICE-politics-DEMONSTRATION

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Calling himself the “Law and Order” President, Donald Trump enacts the Insurrection Act of 1807. The Act gives the President of the United States the ability to deploy military troops within the United States to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion. Demonstrations and protests over the death of George Floyd have hit a fever pitch. While there have been massive peaceful protests, some demonstrations have ended in looting and burning cars.

Minneapolis Police buildings and others across the United States have been damaged and badly burned. While the military cannot be used for domestic law enforcement, this law is the exception and is used when local law enforcement seems to be unable to handle protests.

The Insurrection Act was last used in 1992 during the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. In that instance, then-Governor Pete Wilson asked President George H. W. Bush to bring in Military troops.

US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities

Washington, D.C. was the scene for a second night of George Floyd protests last night (May 30), which went from peaceful to a bit fiery. While the majority of demonstrators were peaceful, several cop cars were trampled or set on fire during last night's protests. A fire broke out on a scaffold close to the historic Hay-Adams hotel, reportedly started by protesters. Some protesters ended up bloodied and in need of medical attention.

Photos
