CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Attacking Stevie J

Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment

Source: Courtesy of Faith Evans

Faith Evans was reportedly arrested last week after the “Soon As I Get Home” singer got into a “heated” argument with her husband, Stevie J. Per TMZ, the police were called into the singer’s Los Angeles home and discovered the Hitmen producer had “visible marks” and “scratches” on his face.

Evans was booked into custody on felony domestic violence charges and reportedly bonded out the same day. Neither her or her former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality have spoken about the incident.

The pair have been married since July 2018 and the arrest comes nearly a year after rumors surfaced that the couple’s marriage was unraveling. When at Essence Fest last year, Evans denied those rumors.

“I’m not in heaven yet,” Evans said. “Ain’t no trouble in paradise.” She added, “You can’t believe everything that you hear.”

RELATED: Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie

RELATED: Then &amp; Now: Faith Evans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

faith evans , stevie j

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After…
 2 hours ago
05.31.20
20 items
Desi Banks Posts Meme Shaming George Floyd Protests
 1 day ago
05.30.20
“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black…
 2 days ago
05.30.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
15 items
George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
20 items
Stabby Able-Bodied White Woman In Wheelchair Caught Fire…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
20 items
John Boyega Unloads On Racists Following Police Related…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close