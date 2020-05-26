Megan Thee Stallion Earns First No. 1 Single With “Savage”

Hot Girl Meg is on top.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé is officially the No. 1 song in the country according to the newest Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track previously reached a high of No. 2 behind Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj‘s “Say So” and becomes Meg’s first No. 1 record and Beyonce’s seventh as a solo artist (eleventh overall).

Hitting No. 1 for Beyoncé sets another career milestone for her. She’s now had a No. 1 song in three separate decades and is only the second artist to have topped the chart in the 2000s, ’10s and ’20s, joining Mariah Carey. Of her seven No. 1 singles, “Savage” is the first where she is featured alongside a female artist. Take into account her chart success with Destiny’s Child and she joins Carey as the only artist to have a No. 1 in four separate decades.

Here are Beyoncé’s No. 1s:

“Bills, Bills, Bills” (1999, as a member of Destiny’s Child)

“Say My Name” (2000, as a member of Destiny’s Child)

“Independent Women Part I” (2000, as a member of Destiny’s Child)

“Bootylicious” (2001, as a member of Destiny’s Child)

“Crazy In Love” featuring Jay-Z (2003)

“”Baby Boy” featuring Sean Paul (2003)

“Check On It” featuring Slim Thug (2006)

“Irreplaceable” (2006)

“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” (2008)

“Perfect” w/ Ed Sheeran (2017)

“Savage” w/ Megan Thee Stallion (2020)

How did Meg respond to going No. 1? Well, be shocked of course.

AHHHHHHHHHH HOTTTIESSSSSSSS WTFFFFFFFF https://t.co/cXHhRYpnco — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 26, 2020

Hotties and the Hive did dat 🐎🔥 https://t.co/lqnq82XYmU — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 26, 2020

Congrats to Megan and Beyoncé!

