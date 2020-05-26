CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Earns First No. 1 Single With “Savage”

Houston has another No. 1

Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Hot Girl Meg is on top.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé is officially the No. 1 song in the country according to the newest Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track previously reached a high of No. 2 behind Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj‘s “Say So” and becomes Meg’s first No. 1 record and Beyonce’s seventh as a solo artist (eleventh overall).

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hitting No. 1 for Beyoncé sets another career milestone for her. She’s now had a No. 1 song in three separate decades and is only the second artist to have topped the chart in the 2000s, ’10s and ’20s, joining Mariah Carey. Of her seven No. 1 singles, “Savage” is the first where she is featured alongside a female artist. Take into account her chart success with Destiny’s Child and she joins Carey as the only artist to have a No. 1 in four separate decades.

Here are Beyoncé’s No. 1s:

  • “Bills, Bills, Bills” (1999, as a member of Destiny’s Child)
  • “Say My Name” (2000, as a member of Destiny’s Child)
  • “Independent Women Part I” (2000, as a member of Destiny’s Child)
  • “Bootylicious” (2001, as a member of Destiny’s Child)
  • “Crazy In Love” featuring Jay-Z (2003)
  • “”Baby Boy” featuring Sean Paul (2003)
  • “Check On It” featuring Slim Thug (2006)
  • “Irreplaceable” (2006)
  • “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” (2008)
  • “Perfect” w/ Ed Sheeran (2017)
  • “Savage” w/ Megan Thee Stallion (2020)

How did Meg respond to going No. 1? Well, be shocked of course.

Congrats to Megan and Beyoncé!

RELATED: H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Is Savage x Fenty’s Newest Hot Girl!

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To “Savage”

Beyonce , megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Power Winter Block Party
Megan Thee Stallion Earns First No. 1 Single…
 2 hours ago
05.26.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
22 items
Dog Choking Karen Caught Falsely Accusing Black Man…
 16 hours ago
05.26.20
WATCH: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell:…
 2 days ago
05.24.20
Array
Beenie Man Checks Police When They Interrupt His…
 3 days ago
05.24.20
Go DJ: Michelle Obama Honors D-Nice With Webby…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Young Jeezy’s Baby Mama Forces Him To Pay…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
11 items
Toximus Prime: Future Unleashes Verbal Jabs At Baby…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Volkswagen Apologizes For Insanely Racist Ad
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Cries After Admitting To…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Teyana Taylor Releases “Made It” To Celebrate The…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Atlanta New Year's Eve 2019 Peach Drop
Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Savage x Fenty’s Newest…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Televised Andre Harrell Tribute To Feature Mariah Carey,…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close