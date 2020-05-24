CLOSE
WATCH: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell: “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles”

Bless up to the legend.

Producer Andre Harrell On The Set of "Strictly Business"

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The late, great Andre Harrell left us way too soon. Today (May 24), a special tribute is being aired in honor of “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles.”

With an ear for beats, trends and a taste for the finer things in life, Harrell went from rapper to music mogul and continued to make his mark on the culture up until his untimely passing. Being the man that hired and had to fire Sean “Diddy” Combs is just a small glimpse into the capabilities of Mr. Harrell.

As the founder of Uptown Records he was instrumental in the career of entertainers like the late Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and many. many more.

Watch the livestream below starting tonight at 7PM EST / 4PM PST..

WATCH: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell: “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

