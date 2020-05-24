CLOSE
Babyface To Host ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Celebration On Instagram

Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Let’s do it again.

Babyface confirmed on social media earlier this week that his virtual tribute to Waiting To Exhale would be taking place tonight, May 24.

Originally set to take place on Mother’s Day, the celebration is to honor the music and legacy of the film which was released 25 years ago. Babyface postponed the celebration for Mother’s Day due to the untimely passing of Andre Harrell.

Released in 1995, the soundtrack to the film was written and produced entirely by Babyface and featured R&B heavyweights such as Toni BraxtonMary J. BligeCeCe WinansBrandy and Whitney Houston, who sang the opening song, “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).” It went on to become the No. 1 album in the country for five weeks, eventually going 7x platinum.

The film, an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel, starred Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon.

