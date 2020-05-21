CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scandal

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood finally appears to be over.

Actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have both pled guilty for their roles in the bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband had vowed to fight the charges, initially pleading not guilty despite the federal government continuing to add charges that could have put them behind bars for more than 40 years.

Instead, they pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will also plead guilty to honest services and mail fraud.

Loughlin has agreed to serve two months in prison and a $150,000 fine and two years probation with 250 hours of community service. Her husband will serve five months in prison with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Both paid $500,000 to the scandal’s ring leader, Rick Singer, to get their daughters into USC, fabricating a photo that made it appear that the girls were fantastic rowers.

Given the current lockdown California is on in regards to the coronavirus, it is likely that both may serve out their sentences on house arrest.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In Wake Of College Cheating Scandal

RELATED: The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

RELATED: How Many Scams You Got: Dozens, Including Celebs Charged In Alleged College Cheating Scandal

Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scandal  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Lori Loughlin

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked…
 2 hours ago
05.21.20
Televised Andre Harrell Tribute To Feature Mariah Carey,…
 2 hours ago
05.21.20
TDE President Terrance “Punch” Henderson Hints At That…
 2 hours ago
05.21.20
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 4 hours ago
05.21.20
23 items
Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With…
 17 hours ago
05.20.20
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 20 hours ago
05.20.20
Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans…
 22 hours ago
05.20.20
Dancehall Legends Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To…
 22 hours ago
05.20.20
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray’s Dog Accused of Causing…
 22 hours ago
05.20.20
JAY-Z Drops New Tidal Playlists Featuring A “Couple”…
 22 hours ago
05.20.20
Zack Snyder Director’s Cut Of ‘Justice League’ Coming…
 23 hours ago
05.20.20
Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle,…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Gunna Clears Up Crime Stoppers Clip, Says He’s…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter To Speak To Graduates Via YouTube…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close