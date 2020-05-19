CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who Claims He’s The Father Of Her Child

Scammers gonna scam, allegedly, until you sue.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

NBA baller Tristan Thompson is suing. The current Cleveland Cavalier and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy is suing the woman who claims he fathered her kid.

Thompson was in a relationship with the woman way before he got with Kim Kardashian’s sister, but he feels she has sullied his good name. And considering a DNA test reportedly proved he’s not the papi, it sounds like an open and shut case.

Reports TMZ:

Tristan just filed the suit against Kimberly Alexander … the woman who’s very publicly claimed the NBA star is the father of her 5-year-old son — something he’s repeatedly denied. In the lawsuit, Tristan says the paternity test he took back in January “definitively concluded that [he] is not the father.” Paging, Maury Povich!

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, after the test results came back … Kimberly posted the DNA report — which was supposed to be confidential — on her Instagram page. In the caption, she accused the lab of sabotage, and insisted, “I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child.”

As we first told you … Kimberly’s also pissed off Khloe Kardashian by accusing her of paying off people to fix the test results. Khloe and Tristan fired off a cease-and-desist letter, but Kimberly turned around and even posted that on social media.

Thompson’s suit states that Alexander lied and said he took a home paternity test when in actuality it was conducted a legitimate lab.  

Basically, Thompson’s docs accuse Alexander of trying to pull a scam because she’s fallen on hard times. He’s seeking damages, but we wouldn’t bet on him being able to collect any money from her considering she sounds broke, allegedly.

Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who Claims He’s The Father Of Her Child  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tristian thompson

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
13 items
Twitter Debates If Justin Timberlake Should Be Invited…
 4 hours ago
05.19.20
Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who…
 6 hours ago
05.19.20
Watch The Trailer To Spike Lee’s Vietnam Film…
 19 hours ago
05.18.20
Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Dwight Howard Reveals Mother of His Son Died…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Which Gospel Artists Look Like They Can Fight?…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
24 items
‘The Last Dance’ Recap: Episode 9 & 10…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
DNA Test Confirms Rick Ross The Father Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
12 items
Summer Walker Looks Unrecognizable In New IG Video,…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan Is Rumored To Play Tony…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Blac Chyna Produced OnlyFans Docuseries For Zeus Network,…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
20 items
Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
18 items
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle,…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus
 2 days ago
05.17.20
17 items
Stroke Game Improper?: Kevin Gates Sex Tape Leaks,…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
Nelly's Birthday Weekend With Kelly Rowland At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub
Ali Of St. Lunatics Details Past Ludacris ‘Beef’…
 3 days ago
05.16.20
Photos
Close