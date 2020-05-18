CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Producers

Romeo quit the show earlier this year due to producers manufacturing a storyline between him and Angela Simmons.

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Fans of Growing Up Hip Hop may have noticed that Romeo departed the show near the top of the year, with him and his father Master P stating that the show forced storylines that made participants look bad. In a recently unveiled clip from TMZ, the moment that inspired Romeo to split from the show was revealed and it involved Angela Simmons as well.

TMZ exclusively obtained a copy of the clip with Master P and Romeo getting into it with producers of the popular unscripted series. According to the footage, P felt that the producers tried to twist the storyline for sensationalism and create a storyline between him and Simmons but the No Limit boss pushed back.

TMZ reports:

TMZ’s obtained video of Master P going at with producers during a ‘GUHH’ shoot in NYC back in early March. The issue P and Romeo were beefing with the show about involved what they called “fake drama” over a manufactured storyline involving Romeo and Angela Simmons.

Check out the video … Master P’s talking to a producer and he’s fuming over how Romeo’s being portrayed. He feels the story should instead revolve around Angela finding herself in wake of her ex-fiance and father of her child being murdered in late 2018.

Romeo also feels his relationship with God’s being exploited on the show, and he’s not having it anymore.

The creative differences between Master P and Romeo and Growing Up Hip Hop were mentioned during an interview the pair had with The Breakfast Club back in March in where both men echoed the same sentiment of having integrity and also getting their stories told the correct way.

Check out the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Producers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

growing up hip-hop , master p , romeo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With…
 55 mins ago
05.18.20
Dwight Howard Reveals Mother of His Son Died…
 2 hours ago
05.18.20
Which Gospel Artists Look Like They Can Fight?…
 2 hours ago
05.18.20
24 items
‘The Last Dance’ Recap: Episode 9 & 10…
 3 hours ago
05.18.20
DNA Test Confirms Rick Ross The Father Of…
 4 hours ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan Is Rumored To Play Tony…
 5 hours ago
05.18.20
Blac Chyna Produced OnlyFans Docuseries For Zeus Network,…
 5 hours ago
05.18.20
20 items
Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She…
 22 hours ago
05.17.20
18 items
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle,…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
05.17.20
17 items
Stroke Game Improper?: Kevin Gates Sex Tape Leaks,…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
Nelly's Birthday Weekend With Kelly Rowland At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub
Ali Of St. Lunatics Details Past Ludacris ‘Beef’…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
A New ‘Scarface’ Adaptation Is On The Way
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Photos
Close