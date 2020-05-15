CLOSE
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued

Dreamville Fest, which was scheduled for April of this year, has been completely cancelled, according to WNCN. After the COVID-19 crisis began, organizers moved the event to August 29th. Now that the event has been cancelled, all ticket holders will receive refunds.

This was Dreamville’s second year of existence in Raleigh.

 

 

Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued  was originally published on foxync.com

