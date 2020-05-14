CLOSE
Jay-Z & Meek Mill To Donate 10 Million Masks To Prisons Across America

Glad to see some people are hearing the voiceless these days...

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While the Trump administration continues to let the Coronavirus run rampant and unchecked in prisons across the US with no regard for human life, Jay-Z and Meek Mill have taken it upon themselves to try to help the millions of inmates currently trying to survive the deadly pandemic.

According to CBS News, Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance have teamed with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate 10 million surgical masks to prisons and jails across America to help inmates and guards protect themselves and each other from continuing to spread the deadly and extremely contagious virus.

“This is 2.3 million Americans that don’t usually have the loudest voice,” Bob Pilon, president of the REFORM Alliance, told CBS News. “That’s why we’re doing this, to give that population a voice and answer their call to be treated like humans.” 

Thank goodness for people with moral fiber and empathy. Seems to be something in short order amongst our elected leaders these days. Already the REFORM Alliance has issued 100,000 masks to many correctional facilities and with this new backing from Dorsey, distribution should pick up exponentially.

“I’m grateful REFORM exists. The criminal justice system needs to change. COVID-19 adds to the injustices, and REFORM is best suited to help,” Dorsey said in a statement.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic exploded in the United States, estimates suggest that prison populations have been cut by 25% and we’re only 5 months into the outbreak. Little to nothing has been done to help the staff and inmates as if these lives are expendable in the grand scheme of things. Keep in mind that many prisons are for-profit facilities that will eventually need to fill cells to make money. So imagine how they’ll be looking to once again pack those empty prisons. Just sayin.’

Props to Hov, Meek and Jack Dorsey for doing what they can to help those that the government seems to be turning their back on.

