Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Arrested For Using Coronavirus Relief To Buy Jewelry

"Ferrari Karlie" Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Maurice Fayne, aka “Arkansas Mo”, was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he stole money loaned through the government to help employees and businesses manage the coronavirus pandemic. According to prosecutors in the case Fayne used the money to buy jewelry and other personal items.

 

Documents show that under Paycheck Protection Program Fayne applied for a $3,735,500 loan for his Georgia company called Flame Trucking. In the application Fayne said the money would be used for retaining workers, maintain payroll and mortgage and utility payments. The bank gave him $2 million, which he allegedly used to buy $85,000 in jewelry and spent another $40,000 for child support. Fayne has denied using the  Paycheck Protection Program to any other the things he is accused of.

