Judge Rules Club Onyx OK To Reopen As A Restaurant Only Without Dancers

After a week-long fight with the city that included a raid and a restraining order, a judge was ruled that popular strip club Onyx can reopen, but not in its full capacity. Instead, it can only reopen as a restaurant, with no dancers.

Per the order, Club Onyx cannot provide additional entertainment, even if its employees are fully clothed. Customers must RSVP on their website in order to pick up food orders.

The news comes after the venue was raided by HPD and ordered to close as the city was unsure if it fit under the guidelines made by Gov. Greg Abbott’s phase 1 plan to reopen the state.

Mayor Turner issued a statement at the time saying, “I am asking the state to quickly clarify whether the governor intended for sexually oriented businesses like Onyx to be apart of the businesses authorized to open on May 1. And if not, I am also asking the state via the Texas Attorney General to enforce the state’s order because the city cannot afford to expend its limited resources, i.e. fire and police, to defend the state’s order that a federal judge is now questioning.”

Onyx opened its doors at midnight Thursday as a restaurant with entertainment, only to be closed minutes later by HPD. The venue’s owner sued and asked for a temporary restraining order against the city on May 2nd.

