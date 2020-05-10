CLOSE
Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66

Betty Wright Performs At The Uptown Theater

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Betty Wright, the R&B icon who delivered hits such as “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is The Night,” “No Pain, No Gain,” and “Where Is The Love,” has died. She was 66.

Wright’s passing was confirmed by her niece.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida in 1953, Wright began her career singing Gospel music with her family. In 1971, she broke out as “Clean Up Woman” became her first big hit at age of 18. A noted producer, she secured Grammy nominations for co-producing singer Joss Stone’s first two albums. Later, “Clean Up Woman” would be famously sampled by Mary J. Blige for her 1992 hit, “Real Love”.

A week before Wright’s passing, Chaka Khan tweeted that the Miami legend needed prayer and support. “Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays,” she wrote. “Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be.” In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty. All My Love Chaka.”

Wright is survived by four of her children, Aisha, Patrice, Chaka and Asher.

