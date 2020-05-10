CLOSE
Jay-Z, Roc Nation Send Letter Demanding Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

#JusticeForAhmaud

Brunswick, Georgia Community Demonstrates For Justice Surrounding Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

The cold-blooded murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia has angered the culture. Seeing the jig since it took months for his killers to be arrested, Jay-Z and several Roc Nation artists have penned a letter to Georgia officials demanding justice.

By now you should at least be aware of the details. The 25-year old Arbery was simpy jogging in Satilla Shores, Georgia when he was stalked and killed by a father and son duo, and maybe more since there just happened to be video. It wasn’t until said footage was leaked, and a national uproar, that the perpetrators were arrested and it took another day or so before they were even charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Team Roc has penned an open letter addressed to Georgia elected officials demanding that this case isn’t filed away, like they already tried to do, obviously. The letter appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (and was shared on Instagram) today (May 10), which happens to be Mother’s Day.

Part of it reads, “Ahmaud was a loving son, a brother and a positive role model in the community,” the letter reads. “He was a human being. He was also African-American which, sadly, means that he was a target. Still. And, on this Mother’s Day—just two days after what would have been Ahmaud’s 26th birthday—we simply cannot and will not stand for another black mother who must spend the day mourning the loss of her black son because of the color of his skin.”

The letter is signed by JAY-Z, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti and demands that District Attorney Tom Durden recuse himself considering one of the perps, Gregory McMichael, used to be a police officer.

 

Jay-Z, Roc Nation Send Letter Demanding Justice For Ahmaud Arbery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

ahmaud arbery , Jay-Z

