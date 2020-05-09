CLOSE
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75 Due To Covid-19

One half of the magical and animal training team Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, of Siegfried & Roy passed away Friday in a Las Vegas Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19.

Siegfried Fischbacher released a statement, “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend”.

Before Tiger King, there was Siegfried & Roy. “There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole like including his final days.” Siegfried continued.

Roy Horn was 75 years old.

