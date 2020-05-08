CLOSE
New Balance To Donate More Than $1 Million Worth Of Sneakers To Healthcare Workers

Shout outs to everyone doing what they can to help our healthcare soldiers get the armor they need on the front lines...

Just days after Nike announced they would be donating 140,000 pairs of sneakers to healthcare workers who are in the midst of battling the Coronavirus pandemic (heroes!), New Balance has joined the fight and let it be known that they too well be helping out the brave men and women on the front lines with their products as well.

According to Hypebeast, New Balance will be blessing healthcare workers with over $1 million dollars worth of sneakers while also producing 110,000 PPE face masks per week. Props!

Over 13,000 pairs of sneakers will be donated. In a statement, New Balance’s Vice President of Global Marketing Chris Davis mentioned, “New Balance and our athletes are proud and humbled to be able to show our immense appreciation to those sacrificing so much right now during the COVID-19 crisis.” Davis added, “we are thankful to provide footwear to medical institutions in our communities and to help keep those working on the front lines comfortable.”

Lord knows with these grifting ass government officials failing in all facets in respect to the Coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers need all the help they can get from anywhere they can get it. Masks, face shields, garments – they need as much as they can get ASAP.

Check out New Balance’s PSA below and remember to thank a healthcare worker in the street if you see one. Just keep your social distance in tact.

