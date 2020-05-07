Attorney Lee Meritt On Why We Need Justice For Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

05.07.20
A couple of days ago a very sensitive video surfaced the internet of a young man being wrongfully killed in broad daylight. His name is Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia was murdered after being followed by three men in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

Two of the men were armed and are identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael. Gregory and Travis felt the need to question and interrogate Arbery allegedly because they thought he fit the description of a man who had been committing robberies in their neighborhood. The third suspect was recording the video that was surfaced.

Today we demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery who was an innocent unarmed black man jogging in a Georgia neighborhood. None of the suspects in his murder have been held accountable. J-Kruz had a chance to speak with one of Arbery’s attorneys, Lee Meritt who says he is being told everything including investigation is on hold to COVID-19. This is not acceptable and we demand justice in this matter.

See above for more details on the case and how we can help demand Gregory and Travis McMichael are charged for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

