Tina Knowles Lawson Is Fine Being Called The “Original” Savage [AUDIO]

Tina Knowles Lawson is stepping up to help push COVID-19 testing in Houston.

With her #IDIDMYPART campaign launching this weekend in Houston, Good Morning H-Town chatted with the Knowles matriarch to get her thoughts about the campaign, her reasoning for doing so … and her thoughts on that one line from the “Savage (Remix)” with her daughter Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Facts!” Lawson says of whether or not Beyoncé truly indeed got it from her. “Everyone started sending me memes and stuff and I said, ‘What are they talking about? I listened to it and I told her, “Thank you for my shoutout and she was like, “Mama, you remember when you pulled up in your two-sweater at my school with your top-down and your orange lipstick, you were a savage!”

Beyoncé’s addition to Megan’s single catapulted the record to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Hear Miss Tina explain to the GMHT why she is quite fine with being the original savage.

