Beyoncé, Tina Knowles Offer Free Coronavirus Testing In Houston

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé are doing their part to help Houston in regards to the fight against coronavirus.

The matriarch of the Knowles family created the #IDIDMYPART campaign to encourage Houstonians to get tested for the virus and is urging the city’s black community in particular. According to the CDC, “a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups,” in particular black men and women.

“We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our black and brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19,” Knowles Lawson said in a statement. “It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love.”

Testing will take place at Cullen Middle School (6900 Scott) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. United Memorial Medical Medical Center healthcare staff will administer 500 tests on that day. On Saturday, they will administer an additional 500 tests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Forest Brook Middle School (7525 Tidwell).

Participants won’t have to exit their vehicles.

The #IDIDMYPART campaign is set to provide face masks, gloves, essential vitamins and household supplies. BeyGOOD will be on hand to distribute H-E-B gift cards and vouchers for a hot meal from Frenchy’s Chicken and Burns Original Bar-B-Q. Supplies will be placed in vehicle trunks as patients exit the testing sites.

Businesses interested in partnering with BeyGOOD COVID-19 relief efforts can email BeyGood@parkwood-ent.com.

