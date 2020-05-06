CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tamar Braxton Dishes On ‘To Catch A Beautician’, Love & Who Makes The Best Fried Chicken In Her Family [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamar Braxton approved headshot

Source: Courtesy VH1 / Courtesy VH1

When you link up with Tamar Braxton on Cinco De Mayo (or Tamar Braxton Day in Houston), you have to have a shot, right?

Keisha Nicole has another fire quarantine chat with the singer and reality star as the two discuss Tamar’s “Crazy Kinda Love” (1:55) and her relationship with her boo, her new show To Catch A Beautician (3:02), not wanting to do reality TV anymore (3:42), her big chop (5:39), what’s different in her new relationship (8:47), cooking in quarantine (10:28), the Braxton’s famous fried chicken and who makes the best fried chicken in the family (12:50) and more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad Service In New VH1 Series ‘To Catch a Beautician’

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters To Get Her Fired From ‘The Real’

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Tamar Braxton

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
“Success Cost Me My First Born” 50 Cent…
 3 hours ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 21 hours ago
05.05.20
11 items
Werk! Meet The Sistas That Slayed The #MetGalaChallenge
 22 hours ago
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Rick Ross Asks Court To Throw Out Pregnant…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
11 items
Welcome To 31! Chris Brown Then And Now…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Family Dollar Security Guard Shot Dead After Telling…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
10 items
Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At Airbnb In L.A.
 2 days ago
05.04.20
50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Battle Request,…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
6 items
All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
This Game Of Jumanji Is Outta Control: Murder…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Photos
Close