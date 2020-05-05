CLOSE
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After Local Government Enforces Face Mask Order

A California man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood at a San Diego supermarket after the county issued an order for all residents to wear face masks in public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his groceries, according to reports.

San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob saw the photos and said, “The images I’ve seen are abhorrent. This blatant racism has no place in Santee or any part of San Diego County. It is not who we are. It is not what we stand for and can’t be tolerated.”

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has since launched a criminal probe on the man wearing the KKK hood. 

SOURCE: Newsweek.com

