CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday with New Single

"Dropping music and all that, it's at a standstill right now with us because we need to go out there and touch the people to push our albums to make our music work."-Quavo

Vewtopia Music Festival 2020 - Day 2

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While the majority of the country is still practicing social distancing on Cinco De Mayo and the beloved Taco Tuesday, it’s not stopping Migos from dropping banger that makes you feel festive–even inside.

Late night on Monday (May 5), Migos released their new single, “Taco Tuesday”, featuring a sample from none other than Taco Tuesday enthusiast LeBron James. Last week a snippet of the new single was previewed by Quavo in a video where he and girlfriend Saweetie were in the kitchen, cooking up some tacos, after the song leaked online.

“Taco Tuesday” comes one month after Quavo announced that the trio was back in the studio working on their highly anticipated album, Culture III, but due to COVID-19, those plans were shifted into the release of the Quarantine Mixtape. Although it’s no official word on whether “Taco Tuesday” will appear on the mixtape, Quavo did reveal during his announcement on Twitter that the album would definitely be released post-COVID-19.

“Quarantine Mixtape?? Jus To Keep Y’all Straight,” Quavo wrote. “Then Culture 3. When All This Is Over! Y’all F*ck Wit That? Cuz We Ready To Drop. ASAP Original Migo Mixtape!!! Day 1 Sh*t”

During an interview with Billboard in late March, Quavo explained why they were postponing the release noting that he wanted the group to have a proper rollout for the project.

“Of course, the business has slowed down because we perform in front of masses of people,” Quavo said. “Dropping music and all that, it’s at a standstill right now with us because we need to go out there and touch the people to push our albums to make our music work.”

Check out “Taco Tuesday” below.

Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday with New Single  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…
 5 hours ago
05.05.20
Rick Ross Asks Court To Throw Out Pregnant…
 5 hours ago
05.05.20
Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday…
 7 hours ago
05.05.20
Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In…
 7 hours ago
05.05.20
Family Dollar Security Guard Shot Dead After Telling…
 7 hours ago
05.05.20
10 items
Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell…
 20 hours ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At Airbnb In L.A.
 1 day ago
05.04.20
50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Battle Request,…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
6 items
All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
This Game Of Jumanji Is Outta Control: Murder…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
7 items
Thank Deloris Jordan For Air Jordans
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Jordan Peele & JJ Abrams Link Up To…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
DJ Khaled Freezes Up After Model Attempts To…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Ari Lennox Talks Lacking Individuality In Music: “I…
 2 days ago
05.03.20
Photos
Close