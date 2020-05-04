John Legend Details His New Album, COVID-19 Thoughts, Cooking Skills & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

John Legend is here!

The EGOT winner joins Keisha Nicole for a little quarantine convo and the two break down what John’s been cooking up both in the kitchen and in the studio with his new album, how he managed to get the sample for “Actions,” what’s the one thing he’s going to do when quarantine is a wrap and more.

Even with states opening up, Legend is hesitant about letting things return back to normal. “No matter what your governor says, you be safe and you protect yourself and you protect your family to the extent which it is possible for you. I know they want to open the economy. I know they’re worried about the stock market and unemployment numbers but none of that means if people aren’t healthy and they aren’t safe. So we need people healthy and safe.”

In regards to his cooking skills, Legend brags big time about his skills, even with wife Chrissy Teigen usually gaining all of the notoriety. “I be cooking!” Legend exclaimed. “I’m very good at fried chicken, a dope mac and cheese … any breakfast food really well. I do breakfast a lot and I make a mean grilled cheese quesadilla. I would be the perfect diner cook, basically.”

Check out the full interview on our YouTube page and subscribe so you don’t miss any of our exclusive content!

RELATED: PEOPLE Magazine Name John Legend “Sexiest Man Of The Year”

RELATED: Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” And Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Box: