CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Be Freed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

A request to be freed on bond.

Dedrick Williams XXXTentacion Alleged Shooter

Source: Broward County Sheriff’s Office / Broward County Sheriff’s Office

It seems that the new finesse is claiming that Coronavirus might put you in grave danger. The man being held to the fire for XXXTentacion’s death is asking for some special consideration.

As spotted on HipHopDX Dedrick D. Williams is fearful that he will contract COVID-19 while he sits behind bars. According to a letter obtained by TMZ the Florida native has contacted the judge serving on his case in an effort to dodge infection. Addressed to Judge Michael A. Usan he wrote “I am sending you this letter to save my life. Recently a deputy at the Broward County main jail gave an inmate the Coronavirus. This matter makes me afraid because my immune system is very weak. And here at the jail they aren’t testing anyone” he revealed.

Williams also went into detail to explain that his other legal predicament is keeping him inside the big house. “I’m being held on a violation of probation with a new charge. I am innocent on the new charge that I am being charged with. But being I was on probation I’m being held awaiting to be proven innocent” he wrote. He ultimately asks for an approval to await his trial as a free, but closely monitored, man. “I am asking to be given a bond so I can avoid catching the coronavirus even if it’s only to be out on bond and house arrest until this disease blows over. I’ve been in here 21 months and haven’t been in any trouble.”

XXXTentacion was gunned down on June 18, 2018 while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Four unidentified men fled the scene with his bag which contained about $50,000 in cash. The judge has yet to make a ruling on William’s request. You read the letter in entirety here.

Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Be Freed Due To COVID-19 Concerns  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kings Of The Streets Tour
Fan Drives Three Hours To Give Boosie Insulin…
 1 hour ago
04.28.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 4 hours ago
04.28.20
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Be Freed…
 4 hours ago
04.28.20
15 items
2020 Has No Chill: Pentagon Releases “UFO” Footage
 6 hours ago
04.28.20
2 Chainz Gave Out Food To The Homeless,…
 10 hours ago
04.28.20
Michelle Obama To Star In Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Documentary
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…
 1 day ago
04.27.20
Tyler Perry Will Reopen His Atlanta Studio Under…
 1 day ago
04.27.20
15 items
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 3 & 4 Focuses…
 1 day ago
04.27.20
ESPN Might Have A Kobe Bryant Docu-Series In…
 1 day ago
04.27.20
Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Fashion Nova For…
 1 day ago
04.27.20
Actor Jason Mitchell Claims Guns, Drugs He Was…
 1 day ago
04.27.20
Teyana Taylor Talks New Album, Quarantine & Old…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
18 itemsColossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friday’…
 3 days ago
04.25.20
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Report: Meet Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire, Kanye West
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Bless-ed Bros: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Photos
Close