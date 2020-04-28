CLOSE
Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair’s Mother, Brother Pass Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

Sebastian Telfair, the former NBA lottery pick and cousin of Stephon Marbury recently revealed that he’s lost both his mother and his brother to COVID-19.

Speaking with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Telfair revealed that his brother Dan Turner died after being infected with the virus on March 28. On Monday, his mother, Erica Telfair had passed away after her own battle with the disease.

Telfair, the former No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers was seen as one of the greatest point guards ever in the history of New York City high school basketball. A 2005 documentary, “Through The Fire” was released, chronicling his rise to prominence and his decision to go straight to the NBA as opposed to attending the University of Louisville. He played 10 seasons for eight different teams while in the league.

The virus has hit the NBA in various ways over the last two months, first forcing the suspension of the season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus in mid-March. Gobert was joined by other high profile NBA talents such as Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart came down with the virus. It has also affected family members of NBA stars as Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently lost his mother Jackie to the disease.

